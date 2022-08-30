Morgan Stanley lifts The Gap Inc. [GPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] traded at a low on 08/26/22, posting a -1.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.82. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Gap Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), a portfolio of purpose-led, billion-dollar lifestyle brands including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, and the largest specialty apparel company in the U.S., today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 30, 2022.

“This is a pivotal moment in time. While we search for a new leader, I am taking on the role as Interim President & CEO of Gap Inc. with a deep commitment to the company’s success and impatience for change. Having navigated the global retail industry across brands and markets, I am not approaching this work from the sidelines,” said Bob Martin, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Gap Inc. “We are taking actions to better optimize profitability and cash flow in the near term, reducing operating costs as well as impairing unproductive inventory. While our elevated inventory and pressured margins are current realities against unsettled market conditions, they do not define our ability to capitalize on Gap Inc.’s strengths to win.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13349379 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Gap Inc. stands at 5.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.16%.

The market cap for GPS stock reached $3.68 billion, with 370.00 million shares outstanding and 201.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.82M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 13349379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $10.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $10, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on GPS stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GPS shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

How has GPS stock performed recently?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading, and 13.88 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +39.90. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -9.40%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $2,117 million, or 60.20% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,608,626, which is approximately 0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,777,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.49 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $197.86 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 8.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 39,970,835 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 36,916,789 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 138,643,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,531,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,421,029 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 6,271,748 shares during the same period.