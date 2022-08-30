Market cap of Hill International Inc. [HIL] reaches 192.33M – now what?

Hill International Inc. [NYSE: HIL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.36% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.93%. The company report on August 27, 2022 that GISI and Hill International announce enhancements to their strategic merger agreement.

All-cash transaction of approximately US$207 million, or $3.40 per share, plus assumed debt, represents a significant premium to Hill’s 90-day weighted average stock price.

Amendment provides for a price increase from US$2.85 to $3.40 per share, a 19.3% increase from the previous price.

Over the last 12 months, HIL stock rose by 37.55%.

The market cap for the stock reached $192.33 million, with 57.79 million shares outstanding and 50.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 772.55K shares, HIL stock reached a trading volume of 6290289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hill International Inc. [HIL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hill International Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

HIL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hill International Inc. [HIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.93. With this latest performance, HIL shares gained by 93.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.50 for Hill International Inc. [HIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 1.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hill International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hill International Inc. [HIL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67 and a Gross Margin at +32.75. Hill International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.54.

Hill International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HIL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hill International Inc. go to 25.00%.

Hill International Inc. [HIL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107 million, or 56.30% of HIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIL stocks are: ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 5,555,256, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,534,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.28 million in HIL stocks shares; and SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15.01 million in HIL stock with ownership of nearly 18.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hill International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Hill International Inc. [NYSE:HIL] by around 1,442,010 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,824,903 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,520,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,787,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 528,825 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,674 shares during the same period.