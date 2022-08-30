Market Analysts see United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] slipped around -0.55 points on Monday, while shares priced at $36.02 at the close of the session, down -1.50%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that United to Launch New Platforms for Corporate Customers to Fully Customize and Manage Business Travel Programs.

Launching in late 2022, new platform, United for Business Blueprint, to allow corporate customers to design travel programs to include offerings they value most – including United Corporate Preferred status, discounts on leisure travel for employees and more.

Airline will also launch new website later this year to make it easier for corporate customers who choose to book their business travel through united.com and the United app to enroll and manage travel.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock is now -17.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAL Stock saw the intraday high of $36.59 and lowest of $35.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.52, which means current price is +17.94% above from all time high which was touched on 04/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.67M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 6290804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $51.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price from $38 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.50 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.57, while it was recorded at 37.03 for the last single week of trading, and 42.57 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $7,521 million, or 64.00% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,510,154, which is approximately 2.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,670,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $888.62 million in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $611.22 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 27,120,347 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 21,875,808 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 159,810,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,806,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,811,543 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,767,090 shares during the same period.