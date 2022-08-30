Market Analysts see Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] loss -0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $167.94 price per share at the time. The company report on August 23, 2022 that TI CEO Rich Templeton to speak at Citi investor conference.

Sept. 7, 2022, 9 a.m. Eastern time.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Templeton will speak at the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Templeton will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI’s business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

Texas Instruments Incorporated represents 920.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $160.53 billion with the latest information. TXN stock price has been found in the range of $167.76 to $170.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 4584096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $187.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TXN stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TXN shares from 180 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 91.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for TXN stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.81, while it was recorded at 171.89 for the last single week of trading, and 175.08 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $130,039 million, or 87.40% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,000,121, which is approximately 1.583% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,523,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.02 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.3 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -5.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

908 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 34,299,043 shares. Additionally, 946 investors decreased positions by around 35,622,681 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 704,398,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,319,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,077,912 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 1,203,061 shares during the same period.