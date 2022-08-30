Loop Capital lifts BrainsWay Ltd. [BWAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BrainsWay Ltd. [NASDAQ: BWAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.33% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.90%. The company report on August 29, 2022 that BrainsWay Receives New FDA Clearance for Treating Depression and Anxious Depression.

Depression Clearance for the Proprietary Deep TMS™ H7 Coil Represents the Company’s 9th FDA Clearance.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Company’s Deep TMS™ H7 Coil for its use in treating adults suffering from major depressive disorder and depression including those with comorbid anxiety symptoms commonly known as anxious depression.

Over the last 12 months, BWAY stock dropped by -38.82%. The one-year BrainsWay Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.67. The average equity rating for BWAY stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.51 million, with 16.45 million shares outstanding and 10.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.42K shares, BWAY stock reached a trading volume of 5855638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BrainsWay Ltd. [BWAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWAY shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for BrainsWay Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for BrainsWay Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on BWAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrainsWay Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64.

BWAY Stock Performance Analysis:

BrainsWay Ltd. [BWAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, BWAY shares dropped by -24.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.43 for BrainsWay Ltd. [BWAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BrainsWay Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrainsWay Ltd. [BWAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.15 and a Gross Margin at +80.38. BrainsWay Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.79.

Return on Total Capital for BWAY is now -9.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BrainsWay Ltd. [BWAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.32. Additionally, BWAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BrainsWay Ltd. [BWAY] managed to generate an average of -$176,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

BrainsWay Ltd. [BWAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33 million, or 39.20% of BWAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWAY stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 1,602,381, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.07% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 1,285,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.98 million in BWAY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.81 million in BWAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in BrainsWay Ltd. [NASDAQ:BWAY] by around 145,413 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 253,175 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,682,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,081,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWAY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,492 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 241,401 shares during the same period.