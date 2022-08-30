Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Revenue clocked in at $18.90 billion, down -43.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.53%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Kohl’s Introduces Sonoma Community – A Brand Dedicated to Offering Meaningful Collections that Celebrate Diversity and Inspire Togetherness.

First Sonoma Community collection launches with assortment dedicated to Hispanic Heritage Month; features apparel and additional products designed to offer unique and authentic ways to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture and traditions.

Sonoma Community brand is created by the Kohl’s Diversity Design Council and featured artists to capture authentic cultural styles and products.

Over the last 12 months, KSS stock dropped by -52.14%. The one-year Kohl’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.0. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.69 billion, with 127.00 million shares outstanding and 126.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, KSS stock reached a trading volume of 4535597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $31.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on KSS stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 55 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.31, while it was recorded at 29.28 for the last single week of trading, and 47.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

KSS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -10.67%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,362 million, or 95.60% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,674,089, which is approximately -7.258% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,097,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.72 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $196.79 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 11.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 21,965,858 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 23,166,984 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 74,554,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,687,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,658,464 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,015,519 shares during the same period.