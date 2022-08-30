Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Is Currently 1.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] price surged by 1.31 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 9, 2022 that INOVIO Reports Financial Results and Highlights for the Second Quarter 2022.

Increased Cash Runway into Third Quarter 2024 with Cost-Savings and Corporate Restructuring Efforts.

Strengthened Executive Team with Appointment of Dr. Michael Sumner as Chief Medical Officer.

A sum of 5272900 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.34M shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $2.42 and dropped to a low of $2.23 until finishing in the latest session at $2.32.

The one-year INO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.76. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on INO stock. On December 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INO shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 300.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 17.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.87 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17535.79 and a Gross Margin at -166.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17109.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

INO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $263 million, or 46.20% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 32,195,674, which is approximately 38.369% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,925,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.23 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31.02 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 18.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 25,691,185 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,056,041 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 83,787,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,534,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 351,324 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 872,784 shares during the same period.