HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is -70.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.2147 during the day while it closed the day at $0.21. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Christina Lake Cannabis Appoints Experienced Cannabis Executive Mark Aiken as CEO.

Mark Aiken.

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that Mark Aiken, a seasoned cannabis executive has joined CLC as Chief Executive Officer pending a mandatory security clearance by Health Canada and approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. CLC anticipates it can benefit significantly from Mr. Aiken’s leadership as the Company seeks to enhance and optimize its B2B sales pipeline across Canada. Christina Lake Cannabis has continued to focus on cultivating and extracting sun-grown cannabis from a curated selection of proprietary in-house engineered strains for maximum yield and cannabinoid profile. Currently in its third operating year with an expanded team of over 52 personnel CLC delivers highly sought-after quality distillates and concentrates used to create Cannabis 2.0 products servicing B2B customers that include top brands across the Canadian Cannabis market.

HEXO Corp. stock has also gained 0.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HEXO stock has declined by -16.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.24% and lost -70.30% year-on date.

The market cap for HEXO stock reached $130.29 million, with 432.92 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 4619632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

HEXO stock trade performance evaluation

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2108, while it was recorded at 0.2091 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5218 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.71 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.72.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.23. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$89,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 17.42% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 21,363,882, which is approximately -30.824% of the company’s market cap and around 2.73% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,622,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in HEXO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.95 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly -83.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 6,351,151 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 40,735,323 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 181,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,905,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,837,538 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,369,181 shares during the same period.