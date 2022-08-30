Haleon plc [HLN] Revenue clocked in at $11.67 billion, down -19.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.22 during the day while it closed the day at $6.07. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Haleon PLC – Statement re Zantac.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Haleon plc (LSE:HLN) notes the recent volatility in its share price and is aware of market speculation on Haleon’s potential liability in respect of Zantac product liability litigation.

· Haleon is not aware of any material developments in relation to the Zantac litigation since the Haleon prospectus was issued on 1 June 2022.

The market cap for HLN stock reached $27.98 billion, with 4.61 billion shares outstanding and 2.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.39M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 4988027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Haleon plc [HLN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40.

HLN stock trade performance evaluation

Haleon plc [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.78 for Haleon plc [HLN]. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.26 for the last single week of trading.

Haleon plc [HLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Haleon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.