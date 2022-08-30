For Clarivate Plc [CLVT], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] closed the trading session at $11.99 on 08/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.87, while the highest price level was $12.13. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Clarivate Declares Dividend on Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT; CLVT PR A), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.3125 per share on its 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable in cash on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.02 percent and weekly performance of -1.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, CLVT reached to a volume of 6584369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $16.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 103.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CLVT stock trade performance evaluation

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -17.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.66, while it was recorded at 12.20 for the last single week of trading, and 16.73 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clarivate Plc [CLVT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 14.60%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,770 million, or 98.40% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 46,298,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $555.12 million in CLVT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $370.31 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly 0.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 56,274,284 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 57,853,732 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 450,542,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,670,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,302,861 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,499,490 shares during the same period.