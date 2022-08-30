Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Is Currently 11.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] traded at a high on 08/29/22, posting a 11.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.35. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Denison Delivers Further Acquisition Proposal to UEX.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) has made a further proposal (an “Acquisition Proposal”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX Corporation (“UEX”). Under the terms of the Acquisition Proposal, UEX shareholders would receive 0.32 shares of Denison in exchange for each share of UEX held, which represents an implied purchase price of $0.51 per UEX share, on a spot basis, as of the market close on August 8, 2022. View PDF version.

Denison’s Acquisition Proposal represents a 7% premium to the price implied by the amended arrangement agreement between UEX and Uranium Energy Corp. (“UEC”) dated August 5, 2022 (the “Amended UEC Agreement”) based on the one-day volume weighted average price on August 8, 2022, and a 9% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price implied by the Amended UEC Agreement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20083378 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Denison Mines Corp. stands at 11.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.65%.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $1.17 billion, with 817.93 million shares outstanding and 810.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 20083378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]?

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.36. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 13.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.05 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1110, while it was recorded at 1.2400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3392 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.