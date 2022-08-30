Credit Suisse slashes price target on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] – find out why.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] closed the trading session at $62.48 on 08/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.79, while the highest price level was $62.85. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Brave Commerce Podcast: The Power of Diversity While Scaling a Company.

Tate’s Bake Shop CEO Esi Seng on maintaining the founder’s vision post-acquisition.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.78 percent and weekly performance of -3.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 5470257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $73.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 72 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 59.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.00, while it was recorded at 63.60 for the last single week of trading, and 63.73 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 6.40%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,447 million, or 80.00% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,137,248, which is approximately 2.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,396,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.96 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.77 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

813 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 61,832,201 shares. Additionally, 766 investors decreased positions by around 64,007,281 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 937,658,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,063,497,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,535,142 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 5,480,297 shares during the same period.