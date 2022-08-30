Coty Inc. [COTY] Stock trading around $7.91 per share: What’s Next?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] loss -0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $7.91 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Coty Ends FY22 With Double-Digit Sales And Profit Growth Ahead of Guidance.

Robust Sales Growth in Both Divisions, Led by Europe and Travel RetailContinued Gross Margin Expansion, Despite Inflationary EnvironmentStrong FY22 Cash Flow and Deleveraging ProgressFY23 Revenue and Profit Expected to Grow In-Line With Medium-Term Targets.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or “the Company”) today announced its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended June 30, 2022. The Company delivered its eighth consecutive quarter of results in-line to ahead of expectations, while also continuing to progress across each of its strategic growth pillars.

Coty Inc. represents 838.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.83 billion with the latest information. COTY stock price has been found in the range of $7.76 to $8.035.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 8280801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $11, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.91. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 7.75 for the last single week of trading, and 8.43 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.29 and a Gross Margin at +59.61. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $2,753 million, or 38.90% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,707,454, which is approximately 10.883% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,439,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.15 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $232.57 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 74,112,424 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 56,323,041 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 217,549,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,984,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,993,164 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 12,454,136 shares during the same period.