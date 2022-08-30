Citigroup slashes price target on Weber Inc. [WEBR] – find out why.

Weber Inc. [NYSE: WEBR] gained 5.57% on the last trading session, reaching $9.86 price per share at the time. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Weber Inc. Reports Fiscal Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Weber Inc. (“Weber” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WEBR), the global leader in outdoor cooking products, innovation, and technology, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter 2022, ending June 30, 2022.

Weber reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and as adjusted on a non-GAAP basis. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for additional information and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Weber Inc. represents 53.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.79 billion with the latest information. WEBR stock price has been found in the range of $9.2001 to $10.1189.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, WEBR reached a trading volume of 7517758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weber Inc. [WEBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEBR shares is $4.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEBR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Weber Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $8 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Weber Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on WEBR stock. On July 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WEBR shares from 9 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weber Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58.

Trading performance analysis for WEBR stock

Weber Inc. [WEBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.08. With this latest performance, WEBR shares gained by 54.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.36 for Weber Inc. [WEBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.81, while it was recorded at 9.21 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Weber Inc. [WEBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weber Inc. [WEBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.10. Weber Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.34.

Weber Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Weber Inc. [WEBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weber Inc. go to 10.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weber Inc. [WEBR]

There are presently around $379 million, or 71.80% of WEBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEBR stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 25,557,718, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 2,530,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.95 million in WEBR stocks shares; and BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST, currently with $24.65 million in WEBR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weber Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Weber Inc. [NYSE:WEBR] by around 3,264,029 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 633,183 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 34,589,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,487,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEBR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 884,256 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 332,915 shares during the same period.