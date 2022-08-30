Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] Revenue clocked in at $47.97 billion, up 61.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] jumped around 0.57 points on Monday, while shares priced at $19.87 at the close of the session, up 2.95%. The company report on August 26, 2022 that Cenovus Announces Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Series of Notes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today the commencement of tender offers to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”) for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of up to $1.5 billion.

References to “$” in this news release are to United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Cenovus Energy Inc. stock is now 61.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVE Stock saw the intraday high of $19.965 and lowest of $19.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.91, which means current price is +61.94% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.97M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 5762992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $25.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CVE stock performed recently?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.46. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.13, while it was recorded at 19.49 for the last single week of trading, and 16.68 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $21,202 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 122,515,077, which is approximately 330.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 109,455,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.17 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -9.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 200,865,165 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 210,766,232 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 655,386,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,067,017,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,674,632 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 42,188,380 shares during the same period.