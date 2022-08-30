Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA] fell -66.89% so far this year. What now?

Cabaletta Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: CABA] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.10 during the day while it closed the day at $1.25. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Cabaletta Bio to Present Data at the 31st EADV Congress and Provides Update on DesCAARTes™ Trial.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present new clinical and translational data from cohort A4 and safety data from cohort A5 in the DesCAARTes™ trial of DSG3-CAART in a late-breaking oral presentation at the upcoming 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, which is being held virtually and in person in Milan, Italy from September 7-10, 2022.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock has also loss -24.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CABA stock has declined by -5.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.90% and lost -66.89% year-on date.

The market cap for CABA stock reached $39.31 million, with 28.99 million shares outstanding and 27.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 997.93K shares, CABA reached a trading volume of 7290790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CABA shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CABA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on CABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabaletta Bio Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

CABA stock trade performance evaluation

Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.85. With this latest performance, CABA shares gained by 6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3502, while it was recorded at 1.7930 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1121 for the last 200 days.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.40.

Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 59.20% of CABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CABA stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,541,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.31% of the total institutional ownership; 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,064,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 million in CABA stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.41 million in CABA stock with ownership of nearly 8.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cabaletta Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Cabaletta Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:CABA] by around 877,718 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,255,882 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 13,662,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,795,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CABA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 424,639 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,615,700 shares during the same period.