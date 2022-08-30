Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] fell -30.29% so far this year. What now?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.01%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Ally Financial to present at the Barclays 20th Annual Global Financial Services Conference.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Financial Officer Jenn LaClair will present at the Barclays 20th Annual Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at approximately 9 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

Over the last 12 months, ALLY stock dropped by -38.01%. The one-year Ally Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.47. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.69 billion, with 322.06 million shares outstanding and 306.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, ALLY stock reached a trading volume of 4870328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $46.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $56, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on ALLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.06, while it was recorded at 34.52 for the last single week of trading, and 42.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ally Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.76. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

ALLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -10.10%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,591 million, or 95.70% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,244,452, which is approximately -4.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 30,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $995.7 million in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $887.87 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 34,960,488 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 48,846,540 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 205,152,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,959,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,053,213 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 7,591,430 shares during the same period.