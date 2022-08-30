Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI] Revenue clocked in at $0.06 million, down -72.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Advanced Human Imaging Limited [NASDAQ: AHI] gained 94.12% on the last trading session, reaching $1.32 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Advanced Human Imaging concludes Formal Agreements with Vertica Health.

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd (ASX, NASDAQ: AHI) is pleased to update shareholders of the completion of the Master Services Agreement (“MSA” or “agreement”) with South Africa based digital health platform VERTICA Pty Ltd (“Vertica”).

The parties have executed the standard AHI MSA which entails the legal and contractual terms in which AHI agrees to grant Vertica the right to use AHI’s licensed Software Development Kits (SDKs) for IOS and Android platforms for body circumference measurements, face scan measurements and related intellectual property once integrated into the Vertica application/platform.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited represents 23.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.44 million with the latest information. AHI stock price has been found in the range of $0.78 to $1.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 95.11K shares, AHI reached a trading volume of 64852833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHI shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Human Imaging Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 520.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36.

Trading performance analysis for AHI stock

Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 122.22. With this latest performance, AHI shares gained by 164.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.92 for Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6124, while it was recorded at 0.7524 for the last single week of trading.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2095.42. Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2369.76.

Return on Total Capital for AHI is now -404.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -952.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,152.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -335.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.10. Additionally, AHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI]

3 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Human Imaging Limited [NASDAQ:AHI] by around 45,448 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 88,234 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 75,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,251 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 87,934 shares during the same period.