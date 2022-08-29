why Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.25

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] gained 14.16% on the last trading session, reaching $0.64 price per share at the time. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Baudax Bio receives notice of allowance for U.S. Patent Application covering use of ANJESO® for the treatment of moderate to severe pain.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has provided a Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 16/297,095, titled “Methods of administering intravenous meloxicam in a bolus dose”, which includes claims covering the use of multiple doses of ANJESO® for the treatment of moderate to severe pain resulting in a reduction in summed pain intensity difference and also a reduction in the use of rescue analgesia 48 hours following the first dose. (the “’095 Application”). A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO makes the determination that a patent should be granted from an application. A patent from the recently allowed application is expected to be issued in the coming months. Once issued, the ‘095 Application will be eligible for listing in the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Orange Book: Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations as it relates to ANJESO®.

Once issued, the ‘095 Application will be the second ANJESO® patent to be listed in the Orange Book with an expiry date of March 2039. Upon issuance, the ‘095 application will join seven other patents listed in the Orange Book, amongst others owned or licensed by Baudax that currently provide exclusivity to the ANJESO® franchise. The ‘095 Application emphasizes ANJESO’s® potential to treat moderate to severe pain while potentially reducing the use of rescue analgesics.

Baudax Bio Inc. represents 7.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.50 million with the latest information. BXRX stock price has been found in the range of $0.5727 to $0.943.

If compared to the average trading volume of 165.56K shares, BXRX reached a trading volume of 26346232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXRX shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7555, while it was recorded at 0.6187 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2770 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4849.63 and a Gross Margin at -387.13. Baudax Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1830.46.

Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.60% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 460,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 320,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in BXRX stocks shares; and WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.12 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 367,648 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 337,205 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 572,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,277,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 246,062 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 261,526 shares during the same period.