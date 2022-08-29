Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] is -40.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] slipped around -0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.97 at the close of the session, down -7.92%. The company report on August 26, 2022 that Vinco Ventures Announces Executive Leadership Changes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ross Miller, Will Serve As Co-CEO along with John Colucci and Lisa King.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) (“Vinco Ventures,” “Vinco,” or the “Company”), a digital media and content technologies holding company, today announced executive leadership changes to support the Company’s operational and growth plans. In accordance with the court order from the State of Nevada and effective immediately, Ross Miller, Esq. will serve as co-CEOs along with John Colucci and Lisa King.

Vinco Ventures Inc. stock is now -40.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBIG Stock saw the intraday high of $1.02 and lowest of $0.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.50, which means current price is +44.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.52M shares, BBIG reached a trading volume of 19659764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.76.

How has BBIG stock performed recently?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.66. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3581, while it was recorded at 0.9964 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5786 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]

There are presently around $42 million, or 20.70% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,016,228, which is approximately 336.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,797,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.51 million in BBIG stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.09 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 28,664,827 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 9,802,809 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,022,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,489,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,916,877 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,069,983 shares during the same period.