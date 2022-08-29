Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] fell -45.52% so far this year. What now?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] traded at a low on 08/26/22, posting a -7.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.83. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Tilray Medical Launches New Products and ‘CannaPoints’ Program to Support Patients Across Canada.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has released new medical cannabis products, under Tilray and Aphria brands and launched CannaPoints, a new program designed to support patients through their medical cannabis journey.

Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada, said, “We’re proud to expand our medical cannabis portfolio in Canada and broaden our offerings for our growing patient community. Our new CannaPoints program serves to guide our patients on their medical cannabis journey and provide additional support as needed.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21226769 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tilray Brands Inc. stands at 7.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.48%.

The market cap for TLRY stock reached $2.21 billion, with 513.97 million shares outstanding and 513.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.58M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 21226769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $4.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on TLRY stock. On November 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TLRY shares from 18 to 11.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has TLRY stock performed recently?

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31.

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $249 million, or 13.10% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,354,221, which is approximately -13.092% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8,285,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.73 million in TLRY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $27.25 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly 17.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 15,389,990 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 14,807,149 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 34,736,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,934,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,921,888 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,424,334 shares during the same period.