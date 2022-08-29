Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Stock trading around $28.94 per share: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] traded at a low on 08/26/22, posting a -3.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.94. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Plug and Amazon Sign Green Hydrogen Agreement.

Expected to Help Enable Plug to Achieve $3 Billion Revenue Goal by 2025.

Green Hydrogen Can Help Amazon Meet 2040 Net-Zero Carbon Commitment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23695635 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plug Power Inc. stands at 6.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.68%.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $17.36 billion, with 578.04 million shares outstanding and 518.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.56M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 23695635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.90. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 33.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.29, while it was recorded at 27.79 for the last single week of trading, and 24.43 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $8,775 million, or 55.80% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,177,908, which is approximately 13.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,291,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $620.42 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -4.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 35,046,683 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 30,735,027 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 237,417,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,198,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,325,031 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 8,434,225 shares during the same period.