Pivotal Research Group slashes price target on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] – find out why.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] price plunged by -1.59 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on July 28, 2022 that SiriusXM Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue in Second Quarter 2022 of $2.25 Billion; an Increase of 4% Year-Over-Year.

Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $292 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.07.

A sum of 16736038 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.75M shares. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $6.31 and dropped to a low of $6.16 until finishing in the latest session at $6.17.

The one-year SIRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.34. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SIRI stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 105.24.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 6.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

SIRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 6.29%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,635 million, or 11.30% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,832,556, which is approximately 25.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,214,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.86 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $158.15 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -9.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 42,410,010 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 69,165,914 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 315,413,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,988,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,025,594 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 16,615,081 shares during the same period.