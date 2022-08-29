Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] is -85.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PALI] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.18 at the close of the session, down -1.97%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Palisade Bio Announces First Patient Enrolled and Dosed in Pivotal Phase 3 Study Evaluating LB1148 for Postoperative Return of Bowel Function.

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 3 study evaluating LB1148 to accelerate the return of bowel function in adult patients undergoing gastrointestinal surgery.

Tom Hallam, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio, commented, “The dosing of our first patient in the LB1148 Phase 3 marks a noteworthy milestone for the company and another important step forward in the execution of our strategy. With what we believe to be a pivotal Phase 3 study now fully underway, we are focused on building momentum and completing enrollment as quickly and efficiently as possible. The design of this Phase 3 study mirrors that of our positive Phase 2 study where LB1148 demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the time of return of bowel function.”.

Palisade Bio Inc. stock is now -85.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PALI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1878 and lowest of $0.169 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.20, which means current price is +21.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, PALI reached a trading volume of 9357492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has PALI stock performed recently?

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, PALI shares dropped by -52.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.46 for Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3843, while it was recorded at 0.1751 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9752 for the last 200 days.

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -208.25.

Palisade Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of PALI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PALI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 271,604, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 240,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in PALI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $24000.0 in PALI stock with ownership of nearly 2.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palisade Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PALI] by around 248,298 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 156,228 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 566,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 971,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PALI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,868 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 128,608 shares during the same period.