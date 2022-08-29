Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] is -20.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] closed the trading session at $18.04 on 08/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.995, while the highest price level was $18.74. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Nordstrom Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings.

Total Company sales increase 12 percent.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.25 percent and weekly performance of -25.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 11927616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $21.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 26 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.39. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -20.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.23 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.65, while it was recorded at 20.24 for the last single week of trading, and 24.09 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 28.16%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,741 million, or 61.40% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,328,597, which is approximately 0.505% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,687,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.76 million in JWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $123.94 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -42.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 16,968,205 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 18,037,437 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 61,475,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,481,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,699,658 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,733,266 shares during the same period.