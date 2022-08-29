Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV] moved up 58.19: Why It’s Important

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NERV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 58.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 232.69%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Minerva Neurosciences Submits New Drug Application to FDA for Roluperidone for the Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Patients with Schizophrenia.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the company has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The roluperidone clinical development program aims to provide effective treatment for negative symptoms of schizophrenia, a significant unmet medical need in a large patient population.

“We believe that roluperidone may represent a new therapeutic option to treat patients with negative symptoms of schizophrenia for which there are currently no approved therapies in the United States. While positive symptoms of schizophrenia are generally well managed with antipsychotics, negative symptoms are often the main burden of illness and can impact the patients’ quality of life as a result of disabilities caused by impaired vocational and social skills,” said Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to all the patients, caregivers and the investigators and their staff who participated in the roluperidone clinical studies. We have been in dialogue with the FDA following our Type C meeting in March 2022, and we look forward to working with the FDA as it evaluates the NDA.”.

Over the last 12 months, NERV stock dropped by -30.20%. The one-year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.57. The average equity rating for NERV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.92 million, with 5.34 million shares outstanding and 5.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, NERV stock reached a trading volume of 63528021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NERV shares is $36.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NERV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on NERV stock.

NERV Stock Performance Analysis:

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 232.69. With this latest performance, NERV shares gained by 288.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NERV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.71 for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.80.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 43.00% of NERV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NERV stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 1,201,275, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.42% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 492,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.08 million in NERV stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.28 million in NERV stock with ownership of nearly -0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NERV] by around 22,834 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 214,573 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,032,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,269,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NERV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,424 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 170,218 shares during the same period.