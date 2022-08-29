Market cap of Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] reaches 280.80M – now what?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.27 at the close of the session, down -7.16%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Zomedica Appoints Dr. Pamela Nichols, DVM to Board of Directors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (‘Zomedica’ or the ‘Company’), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that Pamela Nichols, DVM has been appointed to its Board of Directors and is joining the Audit and Governance committees.

Dr. Nichols is the founder of six successful veterinary hospitals and dog boarding/daycare facilities. Her newest hospital is Animal Care Daybreak in South Jordan Utah, which opened in October of 2019. She earned her doctorate in veterinary medicine at Colorado State University in 1996 and her Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner (CCRP) certification in 2004. She has practiced both general medicine and rehabilitation ever since, and recently added acupuncture to her qualifications. Additionally, she is a past president of the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) (2020-2021).

Zomedica Corp. stock is now -13.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZOM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.29 and lowest of $0.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.80, which means current price is +52.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.72M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 8962734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2763, while it was recorded at 0.2759 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3087 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -517.14 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.61.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.40 and a Current Ratio set at 43.50.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $25 million, or 11.30% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,076,354, which is approximately 8.543% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,353,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 million in ZOM stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $2.97 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 9,077,394 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 28,378,610 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 57,120,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,576,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,326,548 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,958,033 shares during the same period.