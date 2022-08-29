Market Analysts see Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] loss -3.76% or -0.08 points to close at $2.05 with a heavy trading volume of 9154535 shares. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Sorrento Announces Significant Positive Pivotal Trial Results as Assessed by an Independent Review Committee (IRC) With Matured Long-Term (Over Three Years) Follow-Up Data of Abivertinib for the Treatment of Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

Abivertinib is a novel third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor that irreversibly targets mutant forms of EGFR in advanced NSCLC patients who are resistant to first-line EGFR kinase inhibitor therapies.

In this pivotal study conducted in China, matured data of 209 response evaluable NSCLC patients were assessed by an IRC. The overall response rate (ORR) as confirmed by the IRC was 56.5% (118/209) and among them, 11 patients had complete responses (CR) with a CR rate of 5.3% (11/209) and median overall survival (OS) of 28.2 months.

It opened the trading session at $2.17, the shares rose to $2.21 and dropped to $2.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SRNE points out that the company has recorded -20.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -78.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.69M shares, SRNE reached to a volume of 9154535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRNE shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SRNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for SRNE stock

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.22. With this latest performance, SRNE shares dropped by -21.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 1.97 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -695.68 and a Gross Margin at +67.54. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -809.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.45.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

There are presently around $312 million, or 34.40% of SRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRNE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 39,661,099, which is approximately 16.785% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,950,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.6 million in SRNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $42.84 million in SRNE stock with ownership of nearly 31.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE] by around 34,954,054 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 10,489,161 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 106,699,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,142,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRNE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,450,016 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,800,475 shares during the same period.