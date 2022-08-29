Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock Resumed by Truist analyst, price target now $22

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] traded at a low on 08/26/22, posting a -1.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.99. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Kinder Morgan Acquires North American Natural Resources.

Increases RNG production and diversifies portfolio with landfill gas-to-power assets.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it has closed on the acquisition of North American Natural Resources, Inc. (NANR) and its sister companies, North American Biofuels, LLC and North American-Central, LLC. The $135 million acquisition in combined purchase price and related transaction costs includes seven landfill gas-to-power facilities in Michigan and Kentucky.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13507724 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at 1.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for KMI stock reached $43.60 billion, with 2.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.35M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 13507724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on KMI stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KMI shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 41.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.56, while it was recorded at 18.98 for the last single week of trading, and 17.70 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -2.64%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $26,455 million, or 63.20% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,921,377, which is approximately 0.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 165,279,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.65 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly -1.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

695 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 109,454,694 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 75,511,994 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 1,208,119,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,393,086,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,016,055 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 19,792,105 shares during the same period.