Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. [IKT] is -34.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IKT] gained 9.51% on the last trading session, reaching $0.96 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2022 that Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for IkT-001Pro for the Treatment of Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing protein kinase inhibitor therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson’s disease, Parkinson’s-related disorders and other diseases of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for IkT-001Pro for the treatment of Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML) and issued a Study May Procced (SMP) letter.

IkT-001Pro is a prodrug formulation of imatinib mesylate and has been developed to improve the safety of the first FDA-approved Abelson (Abl) kinase inhibitor, imatinib (marketed as Gleevec®). Imatinib is commonly taken for hematological and gastrointestinal cancers that arise from Abl kinase mutations found in the bone marrow or for gastrointestinal cancers that occur from c-Kit and/or PDGFRa/b mutations in the stomach; c-Kit, PDGFRa/b and Abl are all members of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinase protein family. IkT-001Pro has the potential to be a safer alternative for patients and may improve the number of patients that reach and sustain major and/or complete cytogenetic responses in stable-phase CML. In preclinical studies, IkT-001Pro was shown to be as much as 3.4 times safer than imatinib in non-human primates, reducing burdensome gastrointestinal side effects that occur following oral administration. Imatinib delivered as IkT-001Pro was granted Orphan Drug Designation for stable-phase CML in September, 2018.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. represents 25.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.19 million with the latest information. IKT stock price has been found in the range of $0.8812 to $1.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 129.13K shares, IKT reached a trading volume of 8924185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. [IKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IKT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for IKT stock

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. [IKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.66. With this latest performance, IKT shares gained by 15.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. [IKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8441, while it was recorded at 0.8653 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2066 for the last 200 days.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. [IKT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. [IKT]

There are presently around $3 million, or 19.60% of IKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IKT stocks are: ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 937,500, which is approximately -12.912% of the company’s market cap and around 21.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 530,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in IKT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $0.42 million in IKT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IKT] by around 264,161 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,188,721 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,898,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,350,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IKT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,877 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 988,365 shares during the same period.