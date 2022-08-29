Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Revenue clocked in at $24.60 million, down -81.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] price plunged by -1.29 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Second Quarter And Six Months 2022 Financial And Operating Results.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP, the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. In November 2021, StealthGas Inc. contributed to the Company four subsidiaries comprising a fleet of four tanker vessels. The Company was spun-off from StealthGas Inc. in December 2021. Historical comparative period reflects the results of the carve-out operations of the four subsidiaries that were contributed to the Company.

A sum of 11921865 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 41.91M shares. Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3977 and dropped to a low of $0.375 until finishing in the latest session at $0.39.

Guru’s Opinion on Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

IMPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, IMPP shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.48% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4222, while it was recorded at 0.3924 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Imperial Petroleum Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at -13.50. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.70% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 2,702,600, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in IMPP stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $68000.0 in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly -17.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 3,176,688 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,076,048 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 345,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,907,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,140,055 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 973,461 shares during the same period.