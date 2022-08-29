Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell -11.54% so far this year. What now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a low on 08/26/22, posting a -2.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.64. The company report on August 25, 2022 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON NOVEMBER 10, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with presentations by Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, along with other members of the executive management team. The presentations will provide an in-depth review of Huntington’s strategy, key initiatives, and financial performance.

Attendance in person is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. Presentations are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) and are expected to conclude at 12:30 p.m. (ET).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9226887 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at 2.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.85%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $20.21 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.74M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 9226887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $14 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17.50 to $14.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.64.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.02, while it was recorded at 13.76 for the last single week of trading, and 14.41 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $15,894 million, or 82.50% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,925,875, which is approximately 1.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,486,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.01 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -6.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

430 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 64,797,900 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 65,041,312 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 1,035,437,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,165,276,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,828,817 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 10,962,006 shares during the same period.