General Motors Company [GM] Is Currently -2.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.18%. The company report on August 19, 2022 that GM Announces Return of Capital to Shareholders.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the reinstatement of a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s outstanding common stock at a rate of $0.09 per share. The first dividend will be paid on Sept. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2022.

GM also announced it will resume opportunistic share repurchases. This week, the Board increased the capacity under the company’s existing repurchase program to $5.0 billion of common stock, up from the $3.3 billion previously remaining under the program.

Over the last 12 months, GM stock dropped by -19.31%. The one-year General Motors Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.72. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.89 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.67M shares, GM stock reached a trading volume of 16108406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $52.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $74 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.29 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.19, while it was recorded at 39.20 for the last single week of trading, and 45.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 2.90%.

General Motors Company [GM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,679 million, or 83.60% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 130,829,291, which is approximately 7.356% of the company’s market cap and around 4.93% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 107,559,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.38 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly 6.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 620 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 104,427,790 shares. Additionally, 658 investors decreased positions by around 100,843,255 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 984,610,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,189,882,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,713,407 shares, while 220 institutional investors sold positions of 7,486,604 shares during the same period.