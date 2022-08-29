Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] stock Downgrade by Atlantic Equities analyst, price target now $44

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.86%. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Comcast and the City of Spring Hill Announce $9 Million Project to Deliver High-Speed Internet to Homes and Businesses Citywide.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Construction of the 75-mile fiber-rich network expansion project to begin in late 2022, bringing connectivity to more than 3,400 homes and businesses.

Comcast announced it is expanding its fiber-rich network to homes and businesses citywide in Spring Hill to further enhance broadband connectivity and better serve its citizens with fast, reliable Internet service. Working with the City of Spring Hill, Comcast will bring secure gigabit broadband service to more than 3,400 homes and businesses citywide and will invest $9 million in a 2-year project to expand its fiber-rich network infrastructure over 75 miles in the area.

Over the last 12 months, CMCSA stock dropped by -37.63%. The one-year Comcast Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.98. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $165.94 billion, with 4.46 billion shares outstanding and 4.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.42M shares, CMCSA stock reached a trading volume of 21688069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $47.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $42, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.46, while it was recorded at 37.27 for the last single week of trading, and 45.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 10.15%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $136,649 million, or 85.50% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,080,815, which is approximately 0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 320,503,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.79 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.63 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 2.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,180 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 161,617,666 shares. Additionally, 1,017 investors decreased positions by around 185,665,178 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 3,365,994,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,713,277,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,793,454 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 32,890,483 shares during the same period.