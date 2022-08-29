Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] Stock trading around $0.20 per share: What’s Next?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRXT] price plunged by -5.91 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Clarus Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Announces Workforce Reduction.

Second quarter 2022 net revenue increased 46% year-over-year to $4.1 million.

Second quarter 2022 total prescription growth for JATENZO® increased 23% sequentially and increased 72% year-over-year.

A sum of 10994543 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.05M shares. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2689 and dropped to a low of $0.2011 until finishing in the latest session at $0.20.

The one-year CRXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.33. The average equity rating for CRXT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRXT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67.

CRXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, CRXT shares dropped by -27.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3306, while it was recorded at 0.1979 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4362 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.67 and a Gross Margin at +80.51. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -291.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.06.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 27.60% of CRXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRXT stocks are: BRACEBRIDGE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,002,495, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,039,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in CRXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $66000.0 in CRXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRXT] by around 2,357,263 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 91,819 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,319,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,769,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRXT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 827,482 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.