BofA Securities slashes price target on Tellurian Inc. [TELL] – find out why.

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] closed the trading session at $4.50 on 08/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.35, while the highest price level was $4.59. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Tellurian Completes Haynesville Basin Acquisition.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tellurian Production LLC (TPC), has closed the previously announced acquisition of certain assets in the Haynesville from privately held EnSight IV Energy Partners, LLC and EnSight Haynesville Partners, LLC. The cash consideration at closing was $125.5 million, revised from the announced $125 million due to preliminary purchase price adjustments. The consideration was funded with cash on hand.

Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “This closing represents significant progress for Tellurian and our business model. By owning and operating upstream assets, a pipeline network and the Driftwood LNG terminal, Tellurian will have the ability to sell natural gas into domestic or international markets. This combination of assets represents a compelling value for our shareholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.10 percent and weekly performance of 2.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.86M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 11776313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $7.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

TELL stock trade performance evaluation

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 22.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,159 million, or 46.10% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,558,395, which is approximately 60.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 36,631,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.84 million in TELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $145.49 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 25.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 82,003,431 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 24,473,054 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 151,158,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,635,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,832,011 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 14,139,140 shares during the same period.