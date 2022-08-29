Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock Downgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $5

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] closed the trading session at $10.70 on 08/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.1007, while the highest price level was $11.42. The company report on August 25, 2022 that BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO PROVIDE STRATEGIC UPDATE ON AUGUST 31, 2022.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that, as previously stated, it will hold a conference call to provide a business and strategic update on August 31, 2022 at 8:15am EDT. A press release and related materials will be issued approximately 45 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Sue Gove, Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We recognize the strong interest in our company and our plans to better serve customers, recapture market share, drive growth and profitability, ensure our vendors are supported, and strengthen our balance sheet. We look forward to providing an update on our business next week, including a preview of strategies and changes being implemented across the enterprise to deliver results for all stakeholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.61 percent and weekly performance of -2.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 121.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.68M shares, BBBY reached to a volume of 56757192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Sell rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 121.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 14.00 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

There are presently around $697 million, or 83.50% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,511,588, which is approximately -19.762% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,324,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.08 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $84.88 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -21.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 11,179,564 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 18,001,791 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 36,001,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,182,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,125,359 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,740,992 shares during the same period.