Atlantic Equities slashes price target on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] – find out why.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] closed the trading session at $25.21 on 08/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.10, while the highest price level was $28.31. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Alliant Credit Union Selects Upstart for a Personal Lending Fintech Partnership.

Alliant Credit Union, a fully digital, top 10 credit union in the U.S. with more than 650,000 members and over $15 billion in assets, today announced it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to offer AI-powered personal loans nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005246/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -83.34 percent and weekly performance of -11.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -81.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.55M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 8912559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $26.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $40 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 88 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.71.

UPST stock trade performance evaluation

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.42. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 26.73 for the last single week of trading, and 93.09 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 25.15%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $934 million, or 47.10% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,058,614, which is approximately 4.06% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,231,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.66 million in UPST stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $100.75 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -44.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,063,219 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 11,873,433 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 16,119,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,056,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,842,902 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 3,499,326 shares during the same period.