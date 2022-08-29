American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is -23.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -4.72% on the last trading session, reaching $13.74 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2022 that In Conversation: A Director’s View on ESG.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– American Airlines.

Sue Kronick is the former Vice Chairman of Macy’s, Inc., and has served on the American Airlines Board of Directors since 2015. In early 2022, she shared her perspectives on ESG as an independent director and Chair of the CGPRS Committee.

American Airlines Group Inc. represents 650.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.37 billion with the latest information. AAL stock price has been found in the range of $13.71 to $14.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.56M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 22976511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.09, while it was recorded at 13.94 for the last single week of trading, and 16.61 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $4,852 million, or 54.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,335,360, which is approximately 1.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,492,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $542.63 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $483.28 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 31,873,561 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 40,355,663 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 280,932,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,161,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,392,061 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,859,831 shares during the same period.