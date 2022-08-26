Wolfe Research slashes price target on ATI Inc. [ATI] – find out why.

ATI Inc. [NYSE: ATI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.73%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Tom Wright named interim head of Investor Relations.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Takes over responsibility from Scott Minder, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) announced today that Tom Wright will assume interim responsibility for investor relations in addition to his current role as vice president, financial planning and analysis. Wright, who joined ATI earlier this year to lead corporate financial planning and analysis, will continue to report to Don Newman, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Over the last 12 months, ATI stock rose by 84.04%. The one-year ATI Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.78. The average equity rating for ATI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.34 billion, with 124.60 million shares outstanding and 122.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, ATI stock reached a trading volume of 1926229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ATI Inc. [ATI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATI shares is $35.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ATI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $22 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ATI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ATI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATI Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

ATI Stock Performance Analysis:

ATI Inc. [ATI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, ATI shares gained by 37.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.81 for ATI Inc. [ATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.69, while it was recorded at 32.20 for the last single week of trading, and 23.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ATI Inc. Fundamentals:

ATI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

ATI Inc. [ATI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,398 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,107,934, which is approximately -2.677% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,827,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.55 million in ATI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $389.72 million in ATI stock with ownership of nearly -3.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ATI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in ATI Inc. [NYSE:ATI] by around 16,444,891 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 15,566,873 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 100,893,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,905,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,202,747 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,043 shares during the same period.