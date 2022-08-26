why Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $214.28

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] slipped around -3.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $194.16 at the close of the session, down -1.55%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Cat Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results.

Cat Financial reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $668 million, an increase of $22 million, or 3%, compared with $646 million in the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 profit was $143 million, an increase of $1 million, or 1%, compared with $142 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The increase in revenues was primarily due to a $20 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates and an $18 million favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment, partially offset by a $15 million unfavorable impact from lower average earning assets.

Caterpillar Inc. stock is now -6.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAT Stock saw the intraday high of $198.68 and lowest of $193.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 237.90, which means current price is +16.21% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 2497168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $214.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $260, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CAT stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 235 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 50.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CAT stock performed recently?

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.25, while it was recorded at 195.22 for the last single week of trading, and 204.08 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 11.82%.

Insider trade positions for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $71,759 million, or 71.60% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,577,185, which is approximately 0.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 39,778,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.72 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.12 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -2.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 954 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 18,657,940 shares. Additionally, 985 investors decreased positions by around 17,049,571 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 333,881,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,589,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,998,346 shares, while 186 institutional investors sold positions of 1,875,468 shares during the same period.