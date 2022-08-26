Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Is Currently -1.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] loss -1.96% on the last trading session, reaching $37.60 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Diluted EPS of $0.83 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.09.

Provides third quarter and updated full year 2022 guidance.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. represents 84.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.29 billion with the latest information. VSCO stock price has been found in the range of $36.27 to $40.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, VSCO reached a trading volume of 3927252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $50.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $55 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on VSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.45. With this latest performance, VSCO shares gained by 14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.97, while it was recorded at 38.53 for the last single week of trading, and 46.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.82 and a Gross Margin at +40.68. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. go to 40.60%.

There are presently around $2,763 million, or 91.00% of VSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,820,800, which is approximately -3.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,494,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.78 million in VSCO stocks shares; and WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, currently with $280.09 million in VSCO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Victoria’s Secret & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 9,980,299 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 15,726,952 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 47,772,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,480,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,009,555 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 10,368,014 shares during the same period.