Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] Is Currently 1.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RLAY] gained 1.49% or 0.39 points to close at $26.49 with a heavy trading volume of 2539098 shares. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Relay Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data on RLY-4008 at ESMO Congress.

Relay Therapeutics to host a conference call on September 12th at 8:00 am E.T.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced that a late breaking abstract of interim clinical data from the ReFocus trial for RLY-4008 has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held September 9-13, 2022. The presentation will focus on dose escalation and dose expansion patients with FGFR2 fusion, FGFR inhibitor-naïve cholangiocarcinoma. Relay Therapeutics will host a conference call on September 12, 2022 at 8:00 am E.T. to discuss the results of the presentation.

It opened the trading session at $26.54, the shares rose to $26.94 and dropped to $23.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RLAY points out that the company has recorded 22.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -109.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, RLAY reached to a volume of 2539098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLAY shares is $38.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RLAY stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RLAY shares from 54 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Relay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1458.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61.

Trading performance analysis for RLAY stock

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.88. With this latest performance, RLAY shares gained by 22.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.92 for Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.74, while it was recorded at 23.21 for the last single week of trading, and 23.94 for the last 200 days.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -7464.74 and a Gross Margin at -29.58. Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12012.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.25.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.50 and a Current Ratio set at 19.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]

There are presently around $3,144 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLAY stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 27,904,963, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,335,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.25 million in RLAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $188.04 million in RLAY stock with ownership of nearly 14.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Relay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RLAY] by around 12,311,965 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,560,042 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 101,823,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,695,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLAY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 982,319 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 120,291 shares during the same period.