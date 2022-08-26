Market cap of Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] reaches 416.08M – now what?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] closed the trading session at $1.51 on 08/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.465, while the highest price level was $1.51. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Cenntro’s New Logistar 100 Vehicle Rolls off Production Line.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Delivery to Europe Scheduled for September 2022.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced its first Logistar 100s, a light electric commercial van, rolled off the production line and are scheduled for delivery beginning September to Europe followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South America markets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.83 percent and weekly performance of -1.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, CENN reached to a volume of 2494351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

CENN stock trade performance evaluation

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, CENN shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6224, while it was recorded at 1.4380 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0430 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32 million, or 8.40% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,220,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,506,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.29 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.51 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 1198.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 19,269,968 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,112,779 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,393,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,988,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,489,495 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,238,390 shares during the same period.