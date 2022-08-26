Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] is -92.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Magic Empire Global Limited [NASDAQ: MEGL] plunged by -$3.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.75 during the day while it closed the day at $7.52. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Magic Empire Global Limited Announced Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Magic Empire Global Limited (Nasdaq: MEGL) (the “Company” or “Magic Empire”), a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engage in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering were $20 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 5, 2022 under the ticker symbol “MEGL.”.

The market cap for MEGL stock reached $150.40 million, with 20.00 million shares outstanding and 5.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.16M shares, MEGL reached a trading volume of 5015605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magic Empire Global Limited is set at 33.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.49.

MEGL stock trade performance evaluation

Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.83.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.78. The present Moving Average recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading.