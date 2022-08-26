First Solar Inc. [FSLR] Revenue clocked in at $2.48 billion, up 39.62% YTD: What’s Next?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] price surged by 2.74 percent to reach at $3.25. The company report on August 2, 2022 that SunPower Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Added a record 19,700 customers in the second quarter, a 51% increase YoY.

A sum of 1938285 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. First Solar Inc. shares reached a high of $121.74 and dropped to a low of $118.40 until finishing in the latest session at $121.69.

The one-year FSLR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.58. The average equity rating for FSLR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $112.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83 to $126, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 5.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.96.

FSLR Stock Performance Analysis:

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 58.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.71 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.24, while it was recorded at 116.89 for the last single week of trading, and 82.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Solar Inc. Fundamentals:

First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

FSLR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 5.64%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,915 million, or 81.90% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,771,973, which is approximately 10.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,321,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $447.56 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 26.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

203 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 8,846,557 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 5,886,903 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 66,740,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,473,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 993,441 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,054,368 shares during the same period.