First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. [FHS] Revenue clocked in at $411.34 million, down -51.29% YTD: What’s Next?

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. [NYSE: FHS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.60%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that First High-School Education Group Announces up to RMB4 Million Share Repurchase Program.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (“First High-School Education Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FHS), an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to RMB4.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) during a twelve-month period commencing on July 15, 2022 (the “Share Repurchase Program”).

“The Share Repurchase Program is well aligned with our commitment to maximizing value for shareholders and reflects the Board’s confidence in the Company’s continued growth and long-term prospects,” said Mr. Tommy Zhou, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Over the last 12 months, FHS stock dropped by -78.82%. The average equity rating for FHS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.15 million, with 28.95 million shares outstanding and 4.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 92.62K shares, FHS stock reached a trading volume of 531252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. [FHS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60.

FHS Stock Performance Analysis:

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. [FHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, FHS shares dropped by -13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. [FHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8385, while it was recorded at 0.7369 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4453 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. [FHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +36.17. First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 89.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.60.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. [FHS] Insider Position Details

Positions in First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. [NYSE:FHS] by around 4,157,856 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 26,216 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 33,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,217,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,130,356 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 26,216 shares during the same period.