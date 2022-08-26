Deutsche Bank lifts The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.98%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that GOODYEAR REPORTS SECOND QUARTER, FIRST HALF 2022 RESULTS.

Net sales growth of 31% compared with the second quarter of 2021, over 15% growth excluding the Cooper Tire transaction.

Second quarter Goodyear net income of $166 million; adjusted net income of $131 million.

Over the last 12 months, GT stock dropped by -6.16%. The one-year The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.23. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.13 billion, with 284.00 million shares outstanding and 281.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, GT stock reached a trading volume of 2689399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $17.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $15 to $15.30. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 28.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 14.52 for the last single week of trading, and 15.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +24.11. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.03.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,323 million, or 83.50% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,214,145, which is approximately -1.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,148,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $403.09 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $296.3 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly -1.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 18,591,722 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 26,720,326 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 186,763,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,075,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,750,806 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 10,797,713 shares during the same period.