Cloudflare Inc. [NET] fell -49.70% so far this year. What now?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] gained 1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $66.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Cloudflare Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Second quarter total revenue totaled $234.5 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year.

Strong large customer growth, with a record addition of 212 large customers in the quarter, bringing the total number of large customers to 1,749.

Cloudflare Inc. represents 325.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.09 billion with the latest information. NET stock price has been found in the range of $65.41 to $67.645.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 2858078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $98.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities dropped their target price from $220 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $120, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NET stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NET shares from 113 to 128.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for NET stock

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.22. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 44.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.36, while it was recorded at 67.75 for the last single week of trading, and 97.63 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

There are presently around $15,632 million, or 89.10% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 34,416,225, which is approximately 15.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 24,114,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in NET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.58 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly 2.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 27,770,194 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 33,519,523 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 175,014,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,304,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,595,026 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 9,280,662 shares during the same period.