Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] Stock trading around $179.91 per share: What’s Next?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] price plunged by -9.62 percent to reach at -$19.14. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Advance Auto Parts Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net Sales Increased 0.6% to $2.7 Billion.

Diluted Earnings Per Share Decreased 13.1%; Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 10.0%.

A sum of 3620146 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 738.17K shares. Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares reached a high of $185.00 and dropped to a low of $176.75 until finishing in the latest session at $179.91.

The one-year AAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.98. The average equity rating for AAP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $222.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $273, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on AAP stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AAP shares from 265 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is set at 6.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAP in the course of the last twelve months was 98.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.32. With this latest performance, AAP shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.78, while it was recorded at 198.39 for the last single week of trading, and 210.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advance Auto Parts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.21 and a Gross Margin at +44.59. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. go to 11.20%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,017 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,013,489, which is approximately 0.617% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,100,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $737.68 million in AAP stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $572.76 million in AAP stock with ownership of nearly -3.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advance Auto Parts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE:AAP] by around 5,534,011 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 6,849,995 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 48,850,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,234,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAP stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 595,061 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 521,728 shares during the same period.